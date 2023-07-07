Assailants kill woman near school in Manipur

A day after students returned to classrooms following a two-month hiatus in ethnic violence-hit Manipur, a woman was shot dead by unidentified men near a school in Imphal West on Thursday. Senior police officers, however, said that the killing was unrelated, and occurred on a day when sporadic clashes between armed groups continued in other parts of the state.

Indian army soldiers patrol during a security operation in Manipur (via Reuters)

The woman was shot dead near Shishu Nishta Niketan in Kwakeithel by two motorcycle-borne assailants. The victim, was identified as Donngaihching, a Kuki, police officers said.

Since May 3, Manipur has been gripped by ethnic clashes, in which at least 123 people have died, and over 50,000 have been displaced.

“We have sent the body for autopsy,” police officers said.

The incident sparked concern as it came a day after the resumption of school for students of classes 1 to 8.

While the government has not announced any changes in plan, some questioned if the move came too early. “The need of the hour is to start dialogue and restore peace. The state is exposing children to danger,” said Babloo Loitongbam, director of Human Rights Alert, a Manipur-based organisation.

The continuing chain of violence in the state highlighted once again the deep divisions in Manipur and social rifts that the administration urgently needs to bridge in order to bring normalcy back to the riots-hit state.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum, a conglomeration of Kuki groups condemned the woman’s killing, and reiterated its demand for President’s rule.

Meanwhile, the state instituted a magisterial inquiry into the death of a person in Thoubal on July 4, allegedly killed in an incident where 10 others were injured in firing by security forces as they tried to control a crowd at the gate of an Indian Reserve Battalion armoury.

