Caught on camera: Rajasthan Woman tied to tree, flogged over land dispute

Three persons were arrested in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district on Monday after a video of them allegedly using sticks to beat up a woman tied to a tree and plucking her hair went viral.

A woman and three children are seen assaulting the victim as a crying boy pleads for her mother to be spared in the video of the attack on July 6. A girl is seen hitting the woman’s feet with a stick. The children pluck the woman’s hair and then drag her to near a tree by her hair.

Manish Agarwal, Jhunjhunu’s superintendent of police, said the assault was the fallout of a land dispute between brothers Dayaram Jat and Maniram Jat, who are residents of Bilwa village near Nawalgarh. Dayaram was visiting Nawalgarh town when Maniram started driving a tractor on a disputed agricultural land, prompting Dayaram’s wife to protest.

Maniram, his wife and their three children allegedly assaulted Dayaram’s wife and someone in the neighbourhood recorded the incident on his cell phone.

Dayaram filed a police case against Maniram and his family, including two minors. “Maniram and his family fled their home to evade arrest. On Monday evening, we tracked them down and arrested three of them. We are carrying out further investigation,” said Agarwal.

“We have got medical report of the woman. She has a fracture in her ankle,” he said.

After the video began circulating on social media, Rajasthan State Women’s Commission chairperson Suman Sharma took cognizance of the case and sought a report from the district police.