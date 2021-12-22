Woman who ‘met’ Sheena Bora ready to record statement: Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer

The woman who told Indrani Mukerjea that she has seen Sheena Bora alive in J&K is ready to record her statement, Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer Sana R Khan said on Wednesday. The woman claimed to have met Sheena Bora, murdered in 2012, on June 24, near Dal Lake, the lawyer told news agency ANI. "We will file an application to direct CBI to conduct a fair probe," the lawyer said.

The six-year-old case in connection with which Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in 2015 for killing her daughter Sheena Bora created a ripple once again as Indrani Mukerjea wrote to the CBI that Sheena is alive. In her letter, she claimed that a woman government official told her that she had seen Sheena. CBI took over the case in 2015 and has completed its investigation. The CBI is not taking Indrani Mukerjea's letter seriously, as they are seeing it only as an attempt to prolong the case. The CBI has already concluded its probe and concluded that Indrani Mukerjea had murdered her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012 with the help of her driver Shyamvar Rai and second husband Sanjeev Khanna. Indrani did not approve of Sheena's relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, the son of Peter Mukerjea, who was Indrani's third husband. Sheena had threatened Indrani that she will reveal to everyone that she was Indrani's daughter and not her sister, as Indrani used to tell people.

The heinous murder came to the surface three years after in 2015 when Indrani Mukerjea's former driver was interrogated by the Mumbai Police in connection with some other case.

Three years after Sheena Bora was killed, burnt and buried, the skeleton was exhumed and sent for forensic, which confirmed that the death took place because of strangulation and there was no fracture in the bone structure. Indrani, however, claimed that it was not Sheena's skeleton as Sheena was alive and was abroad for studies.