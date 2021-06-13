Woman with 4 daughters kidnapped male child from Goa hospital, caught

The Goa Police have successfully traced the one month old male infant, kidnapped from the Goa Medical College and Hospital, to the home of a woman at Saleli village in rural North Goa and arrested the alleged kidnapper, a woman identified as Vishranti Gawas. The police say she wanted to raise the child as her own. The baby is reported to be safe.

“Within 24 hours, the teams converged at Saleli in Valpoi and identified the suspect in possession of one infant matching the description. The suspicion was confirmed further as the mother also identified the child. Accordingly, the child was rescued and the suspect identified as Vishranti Gawas was apprehended,” North Goa superintendent of police Shobit Saksena, said.

The baby was allegedly kidnapped when the mother, Lalita Naik, handed the child over to another woman and went to buy samosas from the coffee shop within the hospital complex. When she returned the woman and the baby were missing. Naik said she didn’t know the woman, who asked her to get something to eat while she waited with her child.

The woman then walked out of the hospital premises, hired a motorcycle taxi and was seen on CCTV cameras at Mapusa heading north.

“Upon interrogation, the accused claimed she kidnapped the child as she wanted to raise it as her own. She is a housewife and lives in Saleli with her husband and four daughters,” Saksena added.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant praised the police for successfully completing what he described as one of the “biggest manhunts” in the state.

“I congratulate Goa Police for successfully leading one of the biggest manhunts in the State and safely rescuing a one month old child within 24hrs. Safety and security of the citizens is the top priority of our government,” Sawant said.