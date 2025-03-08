Women achievers take over PM Modi’s social media on Women’s Day

A chess grandmaster, nuclear and space scientists, an entrepreneur and a disability rights activist were among several women who got the opportunity to post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s social media accounts, which have over 105 million followers on X and 90 million on Instagram, on Saturday to celebrate “Nari Shakti” marking International Women’s Day. The women achievers who got the opportunity to post on PM Modi’s social media handles on the occasion of International Women's Day on Saturday. (ANI)

“These women belong to different parts of India and have excelled in different areas, but there’s one underlying theme - the prowess of India’s Nari Shakti. Their determination and success remind us of the boundless potential women hold. Today and every day, we celebrate their contributions in shaping a Viksit Bharat.” Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

During the 119th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Modi had announced that women excelling in various fields would take over his social media platforms to share their stories. The initiative was first launched on March 8, 2020, when Modi handed over his social media accounts to select women achievers from different backgrounds.

Grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu, who took part this year, used Modi’s platform to encourage young girls to pursue sports and urge their parents and siblings to support them in achieving their goals.

“I feel that today’s India provides a lot of support to women athletes, which is very encouraging. From inspiring women to pursue sports to training to giving them adequate sporting exposure, the progress India is making is exceptional,” she wrote.

Nuclear and space scientists Elina Mishra and Shilpi Soni conveyed a joint message advocating for women to pursue science. “Both of us, Elina and Shilpi, are seeing the wide range of opportunities opening up in our respective sectors. It was unimaginable that a sector like nuclear technology would offer so many opportunities for women in India,” they wrote.

Elina Mishra has worked in electromagnetism and accelerator physics and technology, contributing to low-cost, lightweight and portable systems used in medical imaging. Shilpi Soni, who has been with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for 24 years, has played a role in over 35 communication and navigation missions.

“The sheer joy we get when our designed and developed systems are put into application is beyond words. India’s nuclear and space programme has many such scientists like us, whom we acknowledge,” they added.

Anjlee Agarwal, founder of Samarthya Centre of Universal Accessibility, an NGO focused on inclusive mobility for persons with disabilities, shared her vision for accessibility in India. “I conduct extensive training workshops for government and educational institutions to further this goal. I have worked widely in making schools accessible in India. This is vital because no one must be denied education just because of a lack of accessible infrastructure,” she wrote.

She emphasised the need for inclusive environments and the importance of empowering individuals with disabilities in collaboration with individuals, organisations, and governments. “Today, many women with disabilities are excelling in sports, commerce, education, and more. May we keep adding momentum to this and cement India’s position as a pioneer in this area,” she added.

Agarwal shared her experience of handling Modi’s social media account for a day. “It is a proud and honourable moment to spread the message of empowerment to all the women in the country through PM Modi’s social media accounts,” she said.

Anita Devi, who runs a mushroom production firm, shared her journey on Modi’s X platform. Having launched her start-up in 2016, her Madhopur Farmers Producer Company Limited has employed several women, making them self-reliant. She has expanded her business to provide essential agricultural supplies, including fertilisers, seeds and pesticides, at affordable rates. She also plans to work in fox nut production after the Centre’s announcement to establish a Makhana Board.

“I believe that only economic independence strengthens the dignity and social status of women. Today, when the women working with me do something good for their families, I get the most satisfaction from it,” she wrote.

Ajaita Shah, who founded Frontier Markets to help women become self-reliant, also took over PM Modi’s social media account. She has worked to address financial challenges faced by rural women and facilitated their access to social security benefits, healthcare and improved sanitation.

“In 2011, I founded Frontier Markets with a simple belief that if we support our rural women, no force will stop them from achieving the impossible. Our combined efforts have ensured a powerful network of thousands of women who are becoming self-reliant and giving livelihoods to others,” she wrote.