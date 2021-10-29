Women cadets to be welcomed with sense of fair play, professionalism: Army chief

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday said women cadets are expected to be welcomed with the same sense of fair play and professionalism at the National Defence Academy (NDA) as men.

“As we open the portals of the NDA for women cadets, we expect you to welcome them with the same sense of fair play and professionalism as Indian armed forces are known globally,” he said after reviewing a parade of the 141st course at the NDA.

The Centre in September told the Supreme Court that the NDA will be ready to welcome its first ever batch of women cadets in January 2023 after they sit for the entrance exam in May next year.

This came a month after the court directed that women can also sit for the examination while holding that the policy that restricts their entry into the elite institution is based on “gender discrimination”.

Naravane said the induction of women will be the “first step towards gender equality” in the armed forces. He added that women officers will be in the same position 40 years later that he is in now.

Watch: Army chief at NDA’s passing out parade, sets tone for women cadets’ 1st batch

Naravane said he is confident that women cadets will perform better than their male counterparts. “Over the years, as we have grown and matured, as the curriculum has changed, training methodology has changed, the course content has improved. We have become more well-trained and better-equipped to meet whatever challenges that emerge. As we go ahead, we shall be inducting women cadets into the academy,” he said. “As a result of this, they will also get empowered. They will hold more challenging assignments.”

Naravane said the army already has women officers undergoing training at Officers Training Academy in Chennai. “They are exceedingly doing well and I am sure that the academy will continue to prosper and flourish and bring fame and glory.”

In his address earlier to the cadets, he said, “A little over 42 years back when I stood at the same drill square today as you stand today, little could I have imagined that one day I would be reviewing this magnificent parade. It brings to mind that the more things change, the more they remain the same.”