Women health workers take lead over men in Covid vaccination in UP

The women health workers have taken lead over men in the Covid vaccination held in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Out of the total 22,643 healthcare workers who got their first jab, 11,753 were women health workers and 10,890 were male health workers.

According to the data of the first round Covid vaccination compiled by the health and family welfare department, 71% healthcare workers got Covid vaccination. In 98 cases, adverse events following immunization (AEFI) were reported out of the 22,643 health workers who received vaccine shots.

The backward district like Siddharth Nagar reported 99% turnout, out of the 400 health workers enrolled for vaccination, 396 turned up to get vaccine shots. The turnout in Baghpat was 96%, Ghaziabad 95%, Amroha 93%, Kaushambi 91%, Hardoi 90%, Pilibhit 88%, Mathura and Saharanpur 85% and Sambhal 84%.

The districts in which the turnout of health workers was low included Chitrakoot 41%, Firozabad 43%, Maharajganj 47%, Pratapgarh 49%, Etawah 50%, Farrukhabad 51% and Gorakhpur 52%.

Hamirpur at 10 reported highest number of adverse events after immunization, followed by Bulandshahar at 7, Mathura and Banda at 5, Gonda, Lalitpur, Mahoba and Amroha at 4 each, Bareilly, Farrukhabad, Jaluan, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Sambhal and Bijnore at 3 each, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Balrampur, Kaushambi, Mainpuri, Mau, Moradabad, Rae Bareli, Siddharth Nagar, Sultanpur and Barabanki at 2 each, Kanpur Dehat, Kheri, Kasganj Jhansi, Hathras, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shamli, Shahjhanpur, Shravasti, Deoria and Varanasi at 1 each.

A health department officer said all the adverse events following immunization cases were managed by the doctors at the immunization centers and hospitals. Some of the health workers were discharged while others were put on observation. There was no report of any major complication in any district, he said.