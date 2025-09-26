Women of Bihar suffered a lot under the RJD rule: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), stating that the women of Bihar suffered immensely under its rule. Modi called upon them to ensure the Lalu Prasad-led party and its allies never form the government in Bihar. PM Modi stressed that the NDA government in Bihar was working for women empowerment. (ANI photo)

PM Modi was virtually addressing Bihar’s women after launching the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana via video conference in Delhi, under which 75 lakh women of the state received ₹10,000 each for livelihood activities.

PM Modi said that Bihar under Janata Dal United (JDU) convenor and state chief minister Nitish Kumar has progressed and developed, adding the state’s women feel safer now.

“Women of Bihar suffered a lot under the RJD rule... There were no roads, law and order was pathetic... but now women feel safe and secure under the Nitish Kumar government as the rule of law prevails,” PM Modi said.

Highlighting the women-centric schemes of the central and state government, PM Modi said transferring this amount and directly in the bank accounts of mothers and sisters would not have been possible without the Jan-Dhan scheme launched 11 years ago.

“You will get the full ₹10,000 in your accounts. It is a huge step of the Nitish government to empower women”, he said.

PM Modi added that the state would soon have the maximum number of ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in the country.

The prime minister said that 75 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme will receive an additional ₹2 lakh each and training for improvement in entrepreneurial skills.

“Bihar’s women now have two brothers -- Nitish and Modi -- who are working tirelessly for their betterment. The double-engine government is working with dedication for the welfare of the mothers, sisters and daughters of the state. It is a matter of great pride for me to inaugurate the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana today,” he added.

The ‘Jeevika Nidhi Sakh Sahakari Sangh’, which was launched on September 2, will be linked with the ‘Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rozgar’ scheme as well, he said.

The objective of establishing the Jeevika Nidhi is to provide easy access to funds at affordable interest rates to community members associated with Jeevika.

“When a government makes policies with women at the centre, it benefits the entire family and the society, as happened with Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan scheme or other programmes. We have changed the scenario by keeping women at the centre of policy making,” he added.

Modi stressed that the free ration distribution scheme under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana launched during Covid-19 period, remains active.

“It was a big relief for mothers and sisters. The scheme is still on, benefiting 8.5-crore people. Our government also started giving PM houses to families mostly in the name of women to make them real ‘maalkin’ (owners). For your health concerns there are Atushmaan Bharat, Matri Vandana and health check up schemes,” he added.

Modi also reminded the women of the drop in prices of all essential items due to reduction in GST rates during the festive season as a big relief to their household budget.