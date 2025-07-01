Nitish govt courts youths, approves 4-6k monthly for qualified students

The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday approved the Mukhya Mantri Pratigya Yojna (CM PRATIGYA – Promotion of Readiness, Awareness, and Technical Insights for Guiding Youth Advancement), a youth-focused internship scheme, offering monthly stipends of ₹4,000- ₹6,000 to students, who have successfully cleared the examinations of Class 12, ITI or Diploma, graduation and post graduation. Students are cheering during convocation function of Nalanda Open University at Samrat Ashoka Convention Centre in Patna. (HT File)

This scheme was among the 24 proposals, which the cabinet, presided over by chief minister Nitish Kumar, approved after formal discussions with the ministers of the concerned departments.

Briefing mediapersons after the meeting, additional chief secretary, cabinet, S Siddharth, said that internship amount would be offered to the qualified students under the skill development programme for a period of three months to one year. “Under the CM Pratigya scheme, Class 12 pass students will be offered a monthly stipend of ₹4,000, while those who cleared the industrial training institute (ITI) exam or get a diploma will be entitled for a monthly internship amount of ₹5,000. Graduates and post-graduates will be getting internship stipends of ₹6,000 per month,” said Siddharth, adding that the stipend would be given away to qualified students through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme.

Siddharth said that a taskforce, headed by the development commissioner and comprising representatives of industry bodies such as Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), has been set up to execute the scheme.

Launched ahead of assembly elections due in October-November, the scheme aims to counter the Congress party’s internship promise to tackle youth unemployment and bolstering the ruling National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) electoral prospects. The Congress party had unveiled five promises during Rajasthan state elections, assuring ₹1 lakh to qualified students for a period of one year as internship stipend.

The CM Pratigya scheme has been approved alongside other welfare measures, such as the Mukhya Mantri Kalakar Pension Yojana ( ₹3,000 monthly pension for financially weak artists) and Guru Shishya Parampara Yojana (to preserve disappearing forms of drama, music, art, etc.), indicating a multi-pronged voter outreach strategy, said a political science professor of BN College, adding that a detailed guideline of the scheme would decide how many students actually qualify for the stipend benefits.

Besides, Siddarth said, a sum of ₹1 crore has been allocated under the CM Kalakar Pension Yojna, while ₹1.11 crore would be spent on Guru Shishya Parampara scheme. Artistes/artists of repute in the field with more than 50 years of age and annual income of less than 1.20 lakh are entitled to the pension.

₹882.87 crore approved for redevelopment of Punaura Dham

The cabinet also approved ₹882.87 crore for the comprehensive development of Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi, the birthplace of Goddess Sita. Modelled on Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi, the project aims to transform Punaura Dham into a key spiritual and tourism hub within the Ramayana Circuit, fostering economic growth and employment through religious tourism.The initiative includes upgrading the existing temple complex, constructing new buildings, and developing tourism infrastructure, such as Sita Vatika, Luv-Kush Vatika, and a parikrama path. The plan also covers 10 years of operational management post-implementation. The project will be executed by the Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation under the EPC model, with tenders to be issued soon.Punaura Dham’s development aligns with the growing global appeal of cultural and spiritual tourism, which boosts local economies and creates jobs. By linking Punaura Dham with Ayodhya via enhanced infrastructure, including the Ram-Janaki Marg, the state aims to attract pilgrims and tourists, reinforcing Bihar’s cultural heritage. The cabinet’s approval marks a significant step toward realizing this vision, enhancing Sitamarhi’s spiritual and economic significance.

The urban development and housing department’s (UDHD) proposal to offer major relaxation in construction of buildings in industrial area has also been given a go ahead by the cabinet. Floor area ratio (FAR) for such buildings has been increased to 5 in place of 3.5 for buildings in municipal areas and the provision of setback has also been relaxed considerably.