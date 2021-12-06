Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Women pilots in India 10% higher than world average’: Centre tells Parliament
india news

‘Women pilots in India 10% higher than world average’: Centre tells Parliament

MoS VK Singh added that multiple initiatives are being taken to increase female participation in the civil aviation sector
Indian female pilots of Air India, pose for a photograph. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times File Photo)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 05:59 PM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

The Ministry of Civil Aviation informed the Parliament on Monday that India has 10% more women pilots than the global average and shared measures taken by the ministry to promote civil aviation in the country.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, minister of state, civil aviation (Gen. (Dr.) VK Singh (Retd), said, “Globally, according to the International Society of Women Airline Pilots, around 5% of pilots are women. In India, the share of women pilots is significantly higher - over 15%,” said. “As per the information available with the e-governance of civil aviation, out of the 17,726 registered pilots in India, the number of women pilots is 2,764,” he said.

MoS VK Singh added that the women in Aviation International, India Chapter, are taking multiple initiatives to increase female participation in the civil aviation sector such as industry and leading women aviation professionals with a special focus on young schoolgirls, especially from low-income families.

RELATED STORIES

Some initiatives taken by the ministry to promote pilot training include, issuing award letters for nine new Flying Training Organizations (FTO) at five airport authorities of India with rationalized land charges, digitization of approval process at the regulator DGCA and greater empowerment of flying instructors, said MoS Singh. These measures are likely to increase the flying hours at FTOs and the number of Commercial Pilot Licenses issued per year, the minister added.

The civil aviation ministry also informed that there is no proposal to establish more universities through the public-private partnership model.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP