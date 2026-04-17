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Women Reservation Act 2023 comes into force ahead of voting to its amendment in LS

Women Reservation Act 2023 comes into force ahead of voting to its amendment in LS

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 10:49 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Women Reservation Act 2023, which gives 33 per cent quota to women in legislatures, came into force on Thursday to operationalise the proposed amendment being discussed in Parliament.

Women Reservation Act 2023 comes into force ahead of voting to its amendment in LS

An official explained that bringing the law into force was essential as its proposed amendment will not have come into effect without that.

The constitution amendment Bill became a law but did not become part of the Constitution as the government did not bring it into force.

If a law does not come into force, how can its proposed amendment be implemented. Hence it was brought into force with effect from April 16, the official explained.

The 2023 act was notified with effect from April 16 in the midst of the debate in Parliament to amend the same law for its implementation in 2029.

Another official had Thursday night cited "technicalities" for bringing the law into force without elaborating. Though the act has come into force, the reservation cannot be implemented in the current House, the official said.

The three bills 'The Constitution Bill, 2026', 'The Delimitation Bill, 2026' and 'The Union Territories Laws , 2026' currently being debated in Lok Sabha were brought in by the government so that the women quota could be implemented in 2029.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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