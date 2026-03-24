Women short service officers in defence forces to now get pension, rules Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has ruled that women Short Service Commission officers (SSC) of the Army, Navy and Air Force who were released after 14 years of service will be entitled to pension benefits, providing relief through a one-time measure. Women officers released after 14 years of service will now be entitled to pension benefits.

The bench held that officers who were considered for Permanent Commission but were denied it will be deemed to have completed 20 years of qualifying service for the purpose of pension.

Under existing service rules, officers must complete 20 years to qualify for pension. The court invoked its extraordinary powers to extend the benefit as a one-time relief.

Those still in service will be entitled to permanent commission subject to grades obtained, medical criteria, vigilance and disciplinary clearance, the court ruled.

The judgment came on petitions filed by women officers of the Indian Air Force, including Wing Commander Sucheta Edan, who challenged the denial of Permanent Commission under policy changes introduced in 2019.