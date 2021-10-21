A look at women-centric initiatives of political parties

As Congress has announced 40% of tickets for women ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls due early next year, here is a look at some women-centric initiatives of political parties:

-- West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) gave women 40% of Lok Sabha tickets in 2019 and promised them 50% reservation in government jobs. TMC is among the parties with the largest representation of women in Parliament. Nine out of its 22 Lok Sabha members elected in 2019 were women.

-- Late former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik was the first to introduce 33% reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions. This percentage has been increased to 50% now. Biju Patnaik’s son and current chief minister Naveen Patnaik increased the tickets for women in 2019 when seven out of its 21 lawmakers elected to parliament were women.

-- J Jayalalithaa provided free kitchen appliances, uniforms, and books as part of her welfare schemes and women-friendly measures. In 2016, she retained power thanks to women voters.

-- Chief minister Nitish Kumar of Bihar launched a cycle scheme for girls in 2006 and announced a liquor ban in 2016 and increased his women support base. He announced a 35% reservation for women in the Bihar police in 2016.