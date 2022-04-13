Women’s panel chief calls out Mamata Banerjee over remarks on gangrape case

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma on Tuesday hit out at Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her recent statement on the Nadia gang rape case. Calling the statement “unfortunate”, the NCW chairperson was quoted by ANI as saying, “Being a woman, she should understand the pain of another woman. She pointed fingers at the victim, it was wrong.”

Mamata Banerjee on Monday suggested that the class 9 student of Hanskhali in Nadia district - who was allegedly gang raped - “died due to a fall after being slapped by someone”.

Also doubting if an affair with the accused was a possibility, Banerjee at an event said, “The police are yet to understand the cause of the death. I had asked them. Will you call it rape or was she pregnant? Was it (the fallout of) a love affair? Have you enquired about these? This is an unfortunate incident.”

Questioning why the victim's family filed a complaint five days after her death, the chief minister added, “You (girl's family) also conducted the last rites of the body. I am talking as a layman. From where will they (police) get the evidence whether she was raped or she was pregnant or there was any other reason such as she was slapped by someone after which she fell ill.”

The class 9 student died after she was allegedly gang-raped at a birthday party at the accused's house on April 5. According to her parents who lodged the complaint on April 10, the victim was bleeding profusely when she returned home. The victim died on the same night of April 5.

Mamata Banerjee has been facing a massive backlash over her comments from the opposition. Describing her statement as “shocking”, senior BJP leader and the party's co-in charge of West Bengal Amit Malviya said, “She questions the victim and asks if it was a love affair or a case of unplanned pregnancy gone awry! Because the accused is the TMC leader’s son.”

Meanwhile, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that her comments only “prove that she is trying to influence the probe and shield the culprits.”

