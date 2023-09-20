Women's reservation is not a political issue, it's about recognition: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByManjiri Chitre
Sep 20, 2023 06:25 PM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the women's reservation is not a “political issue” but it is about "recognition.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the reservation for women is not a “political issue for the BJP but a matter of recognition". Taking a dig at the opposition, Shah said, “For some parties, women empowerment can be a political agenda and a political tool to win elections, but for BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi it is not a political issue.”

Addressing the Lok Sabha on the third day of the special five-day session of the Parliament, Shah said, “The passage of women's reservation bill will mark the start of a new era.”

"Women's security, respect, equal participation have been the life force of government since PM Modi took the oath of office…He also presented the vision of women-led progress in the G20,” he added.

