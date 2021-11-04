Won LS seat without using Modi’s name: Shiv Sena on Dadra and Nagar Haveli win

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said that Shiv Sena ally, the Congress, had taken a lead in the by polls held in 13 states for a total of three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly seats
Shiv Sena’s Saamana said that the results of the by polls have broken the BJP’s notion of being invincible and unbeatable. (HT Photo/Representative use)
Updated on Nov 04, 2021 02:51 PM IST
By Swapnil Rawal

Shiv Sena on Thursday said it won the by poll for Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat without using Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘s name or image and it showed that the party’s first ever victory on a Lok Sabha seat outside Maharashtra was a verdict against ‘dictatorial’ attitude. Sena candidate Kalaben Delkar won the Lok Sabha seat with over 51,000 votes in the October 30 by polls.

“Just ahead of Diwali, the lantern of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is out of light; these are not good signs. The results of the by polls have put a crack in their arrogance that they are invincible and unbeatable,” an editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.

“Without using the name of Modi or using his picture on posters, Shiv Sena won in Gujarat’s bordering [Union] territory. Despite chanting ‘Modi-Modi’ in Deglur, BJP had to taste defeat,” the Saamana editorial said, referring to the fact that Deglur assembly seat by polls in Nanded district was won by the Congress.

Calling it a “historic” win, Sena mouthpiece said the party’s journey so far has been from Dadar to Dadra, and will now head toward Delhi. “The Sena’s journey has been from Mumbai’s Dadar to Dadra [and Nagar Haveli], it will definitely knock on the doors of Delhi soon… The victory in Dadar Nagar Haveli is not just a win but it is a setback to the dictatorial attitude in the country,” the Sena said.

The mouthpiece added that Shiv Sena ally, the Congress, had taken a lead in the by polls held in 13 states for a total of three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly seats. It further added that the BJP had lost to Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and to Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Deglur-Biloli assembly seat in Maharashtra, while the Congress won two assembly seats in the by poll in Rajasthan apart from winning one seat in the BJP ruled state of Karnataka.

“Those who were saying that Congress has weakened have got a smack on their faces with the hand (The hand is the Congress party’s election symbol),” Saamana said, and further remarked, “This means that the time of merely taking Modi’s name to win elections has passed.”

As a policy, Maharashtra BJP does not respond to criticism or remarks in Saamana.

