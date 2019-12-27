‘Won’t allow BJP to set up detention camps in Bengal even if I die’, says Mamata Banerjee

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 17:52 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in Bengal. Banerjee also said that she won’t let the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) set up detention camps in West Bengal and is ready to give her life.

“As long as I am alive, CAA will not be implemented in Bengal. No one has to leave the country or the state,” Banerjee said while inaugurating a fair at Naihati in North 24 Parganas, a district along the Indo-Bangla border.

“They are saying they would set up detention camps. Who is in power? We are. I am ready to give my life. I won’t allow the BJP to set up detention camps even if I die. Keep this in mind,” she added.

She said that detention camps were set up in Assam because the BJP is in power there.

“It (setting up detention camps) is the work of the state government. They could do it in Assam because there is BJP government. If they are elected government, we are also elected government. You have right in Delhi. We have right here,” said Mamata.

The Trinamool Congress chief, while explaining what the citizenship amendment act is, also said that it would turn Indians into foreigners and they would have to have apply to get rights.

“Do you know what the act says? It says you were an Indian. Now you are a foreigner and would have to apply. Then they would decide whether to give you rights,” she said.

Banerjee also accused the BJP of raising funds to provide “cards” without clarifying which card she meant.

“To provide ‘cards’ they have collected money in many places. I know it is the BJP,” Banerjee said without clarifying what card she meant.

The issue of CAA has been a major flashpoint in Bengal politics with Banerjee declaring that it will not be implemented in the state. The state had witnessed violent protests and arson against the law earlier this month.