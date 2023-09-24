On quota bill, Law Minister Arjun Meghwal asks ‘won’t Rahul Gandhi oppose if his seat is reserved for women?'

Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday took a dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on matter pertaining to women's reservation Bill and the debate over its implementation. He asked whether Rahul Gandhi would not oppose if the premature implementation of the Bill reserves the seat, which he represents, for a woman.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal(PIB)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Referring to the 42nd Constitution amendment, Meghwal said the process of delimitation, that sets the boundaries of different states based on a decadal census which eventually ensures the appropriation of representatives from each constituency, has been freezed till 2026. After the process of delimitation, it is believed the number of MPs in the Lok Sabha will increase to over 800 representatives.

"Delimitation is 'freezed' under Article 82 of the Constitution till 2026. How can it be conducted before? If you see, Rahul Gandhi is an MP from Wayanad. If we reserve that seat for woman, won't he criticise us? That's why a delimitation committee will decide which seat will be reserved (for women)," the Union law minister said at a press conference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further launched attack at the Congress for introducing the Bill in the Rajya Sabha when the party was in power, only to drop it when it was came to Lok Sabha. "Don't know why Congress tabled it (Women's Reservation Bill) in Rajya Sabha first (in 2009). After the Bill was passed (in Rajya Sabha), it was tabled in Lok Sabha. However, the Congress dropped the Bill to save its government," he said.

The Bill, which ensures at least one-third, or 33%, reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, was passed in both the Houses during the special session in Parliament which was held from September 18 to 22. One of the Articles of the 108th Constituion (Amendment) Bill mentions the reservation will be enacted after the delimitation process is completed following a decadal census.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While supporting the Bill, the Opposition has since contended the provision of delimitation calling it another ‘jumla’ of the BJP government considering the upcoming general election. Calling it a ‘diversionary tactic’, the Congress urged the government to remove the delimitation clause from the Bill.