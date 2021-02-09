Work on Anand Vihar RRTS station begins; it will be a multimodal hub: Officials
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has started construction of the Anand Vihar station on the Regional Rapid Transit System’s Delhi-Meerut corridor with the NCRTC officials stating that the station will be developed as a multimodal hub.
On the 82km Delhi-Meerut corridor, there will be 22 RRTS stations, of which four will be in Delhi, including the one at Anand Vihar.
A NCRTC spokesperson said, “We have commenced the construction work on Anand Vihar RRTS station. Activities such as soil investigation, identification and diversion of utilities are underway. Tunnel boring work is expected to start in the second half of the year.”
Anand Vihar is an important transit point in the national capital as it already has a railway station, an interstate bus terminal, and two metro corridors ---the Blue Line (Vaishali to Dwarka) and the Pink Line (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar).
Another NCRTC official, on condition of anonymity, said, “We have started the work to construct the RRTS station at Anand Vihar which will be developed as a multimodal hub. The station will be connected to the railway station, the two metro stations and the interstate bus terminal to provide seamless connectivity to users.”
Officials said the Anand Vihar RRTS station has been designed to seamlessly integrate with Delhi Metro corridors. “The construction of this station will be technologically complex as RRTS trains will pass underneath the DMRC’s line 4 (Blue Line). Anand Vihar RRTS station’s concourse level entry will be adjoining the Delhi Metro entry. Further, the RRTS station will have multimodal integration with Anand Vihar railway station, the Anand Vihar ISBT and the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation’s Kaushambi bus adda,” said the official.
Apart from Anand Vihar, NCRTC has also started construction of stations at Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar, both part of the 82km corridor to Meerut.
The agency is also constructing a 1.35km long bridge over the Yamuna in Delhi, which will be almost parallel to the existing Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway. “That bridge will connect the Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar RRTS stations,” the official said.
The section over the river will be around 626 metres long. “The bridge will be constructed using box girders. It will have 32 piers and each span over these piers will be 44m long. The work on the well foundation, for the construction of piers, has started,” the official added.
“All construction activities are being carried out following the prescribed guidelines to avoid any adverse impact on the floodplains. Various eco-friendly measures will also be taken during the construction. The muck and debris generated would be disposed of systematically and no dumping will be done on the floodplains,” the official said.
