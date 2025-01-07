Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Workers' attendance in Pithampur factories drops amid protests against Union Carbide waste disposal

PTI |
Jan 07, 2025 08:44 PM IST

Workers' attendance in Pithampur factories drops amid protests against Union Carbide waste disposal

Indore, The attendance of workers in factories at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh has dropped 5 to 7 per cent in the last four days after protests over the plan to dispose of the Union Carbide waste at a facility here, a local industrial organisation's office-bearer said on Tuesday. Pithampur, a large industrial hub in Dhar district, witnessed violent protests last week after 337 tonnes of hazardous waste from the defunct factory in Bhopal was brought to Ramky Enviro unit for incineration. Talking to PTI, Gautam Kothari, president of Pithampur Industrial Association, said, "The attendance of workers in factories dropped by 5 to 7 per cent between January 3 and 6 after the protests began in Pithampur. This affected work in factories to a minor extent." The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the state government to take steps within six weeks for the disposal of the waste by following safety protocols. Kothari welcomed the court's direction and said the workers who were absent during the last four days in Pithampur have now started returning to work and within a week, their attendance is expected to be completely normal. He also said that his industrial organisation was holding meetings with the administration and preparing with it possible questions that can be immediately asked by the workers about the Union Carbide factory's waste disposal plan, and also coming up with answers to these questions. "We are planning to organise awareness programmes in every factory by preparing answers to these possible questions. During these programmes, the workers will be given factual information about the Union Carbide factory's waste disposal plan," he said. There are about 1,250 units in the Pithampur industrial area where thousands of people work. These also include migrant workers coming from different states of the country. On the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from the Union Carbide pesticide factory in Bhopal, killing at least 5,479 persons and leaving thousands with serious and long-lasting health issues in Bhopal.

Workers' attendance in Pithampur factories drops amid protests against Union Carbide waste disposal
Workers' attendance in Pithampur factories drops amid protests against Union Carbide waste disposal

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On