Working for early release of 8 former naval personnel detained in Qatar: India

NEW DELHI: India is making all possible efforts for the early release and repatriation of eight former naval personnel who had been detained in Qatar for about two months, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday.

The eight Indian nationals, including decorated former naval officers who have held senior positions, were reportedly working for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm that provides training and other services to Qatar’s armed forces and security agencies.

“We have been following developments [in Qatar] in this particular case. We are aware of the detention of eight Indian nationals who, we understand, were working for a private company in Qatar or in that region,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a weekly news briefing.

The Indian embassy in Doha has been in touch with Qatari authorities and “is making all possible efforts for the early release and repatriation of the detained Indian nationals”, he said.

Indian embassy officials were provided consular access to the detained Indian nationals and ascertained their well-being last month. The Indians have spoken to their family members on a few occasions, Bagchi said.

“We have requested for another round of consular access and we are following up with the Qatari authorities for this. Our embassy and the ministry are in touch with the families,” he added.

Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services’ website currently states it is under maintenance and the firm’s listing on Linkedin has been removed. The firm has described itself as a “local business partner” for the Qatari armed forces.

Commander Purnendu Tiwari (retired), who served as Dahra Global’s managing director, is among the detained Indians. He commanded several warships while serving with the Indian Navy.

All the detained Indians had worked for Dahra Global for the past few years. Several of them retired with the rank of commander. The Qatari authorities have not said anything officially regarding the reasons for their detention.

