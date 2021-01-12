'Working till the very end': Ahmed Patel's son shares father's photo in hospital
The son of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who died on November 25 last year, on Tuesday shared a photo of his father when he was in a hospital and was being treated for post-Covid-19 complications.
Faisal posted the photo on his Twitter handle with the caption, "Working till the very end."
Ahmed Patel had announced on October 1, 2020, he had tested positive for the coronavirus disease and that had gone into self-isolation at his Delhi residence. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader urged everyone who came in close contact with him recently to self-isolate.
The veteran Congress politician, a five-time member of the Rajya Sabha and two-time Lok Sabha member, had been admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) at Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital on November 15. Patel died on November 25.
“With profound grief and sorrow, I regret to announce the sad and untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020 at 3:30am. After testing positive for Covid-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failure,” Faisal Patel had tweeted after his death.
The passing of Patel, who left behind his wife, son and a daughter, has been a blow to the Congress and its president Sonia Gandhi, whom he served as political secretary for nearly 17 years. Popularly known as ‘Babu bhai’, ‘Ahmed Bhai’ and ‘AP’ in political circles, Patel had been the chief crisis manager, the key troubleshooter, the go-to man in emergency situations and a master strategist for the Congress for decades.
Born on August 21, 1949, at Piraman village near Bharuch in Gujarat, he represented the state eight times in Parliament – three times as a Lok Sabha member from Bharuch and five times as a Rajya Sabha member.
A Gandhi family loyalist, Patel was one of the most powerful leaders in the Congress and is said to have repeatedly turned down the offers to join the central government when the party was in power.
