e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / World Bank, government of India sign $750 mn agreement to support MSMEs amid Covid-19 crisis

World Bank, government of India sign $750 mn agreement to support MSMEs amid Covid-19 crisis

The agreement is for the MSME Emergency Response Programme which will provide increased financial support to the MSMEs that have borne the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

india Updated: Jul 06, 2020 18:01 IST
hindustantims.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantims.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo
File photo(PTI)
         

The World Bank and the central government has signed an agreement worth $750 million to boost the flow of finance to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Ministry of Finance stated.

The agreement is for the MSME Emergency Response Programme which will provide increased financial support to the MSMEs that have borne the impact of the coronavirus crisis in the past few months.

 

“The World Bank’s MSME Emergency Response program will address the immediate liquidity and credit needs of some 1.5 million viable MSMEs to help them withstand the impact of the current shock and protect millions of jobs. This is the first step among a broader set of reforms that are needed to propel the MSME sector over time,” read a statement released by the World Bank.

On the behalf on the Government of India, the agreement was signed by Sameer Kumar Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Junaid Ahmad, Country Director, India on behalf of the World Bank.

“This project will support the Government in providing targeted guarantees to incentivize NBFCs and banks to continue lending to viable MSMEs to help sustain them through the crisis,” Khare said.

The international baning body, including its private sector arm – the International Finance Corporation (IFC), will support the government’s initiatives to protect the MSME sector by “unlocking liquidity, enabling financial innovations” and supporting “key market-oriented channels of credit such as the NBFCs and Small Finance Bank (SFBs),” the release read.

tags
top news
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
‘Govt making all efforts to increase ICU beds in Delhi hospitals’: Kejriwal
‘Govt making all efforts to increase ICU beds in Delhi hospitals’: Kejriwal
With PM Oli under fire, Nepal removes 2 new border outposts near Uttarakhand
With PM Oli under fire, Nepal removes 2 new border outposts near Uttarakhand
LAC stand off: India, China agree to expeditiously complete disengagement
LAC stand off: India, China agree to expeditiously complete disengagement
World Bank, govt sign $750 mn agreement to support MSMEs amid Covid crisis
World Bank, govt sign $750 mn agreement to support MSMEs amid Covid crisis
LIVE: More than 1 crore Covid-19 tests conducted in India, says govt
LIVE: More than 1 crore Covid-19 tests conducted in India, says govt
Sushant’s Dil Bechara trailer lands and we can’t stop our tears
Sushant’s Dil Bechara trailer lands and we can’t stop our tears
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In