On World Environment Day, PM Modi says India is emerging as leader of climate justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released the 'Report of the Expert Committee on Road Map for ethanol blending in India 2020-2025' at an event organised to mark World Environment Day.

"Today, on the occasion of World Environment Day, India has taken another big step. A detailed roadmap for the development of the ethanol sector has just been released," said PM Modi in his address to the nation. "Until 7-8 years ago, ethanol was rarely discussed in country, " he also said, adding, "now ethanol has become one of the major priorities of 21st century India."

"The focus on ethanol is having a better impact on the environment as well as on the lives of farmers. Today we have resolved to meet the target of 20 percent ethanol blending in petrol by 2025," PM Modi added.

Highlighting the central government's effort for sustainable development, PM Modi said, "Our capacity for renewable energy has increased by more than 250 per cent in 6-7 years." "India is today in the top-5 countries of the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity... In this too, the capacity of solar energy has increased by about 15 times in the last 6 years," he added.

PM Modi, further said India has chosen a path where 'Economy and Ecology both can go together and can move forward." "Be the International Solar Alliance, realizing the vision of One Sun, One World, One Grid, or the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure initiative, India is moving ahead with a big global vision."

"India is setting an example in front of the world that when it comes to protecting the environment, it is not necessary to block development works while doing so," he also said.

PM Modi also launched an ambitious E-100 pilot project for the production and distribution of ethanol across the country at three locations in Pune.

At the start of the event, PM Modi also interacted with farmers and discussed their experience as enablers under the Ethanol Blended Petrol and Compressed Biogas Programmes.

The virtual event was organised by the Union ministry of petroleum and natural gas in collaboration with the ministry of environment, forest and climate change. Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Prakash Javadekar and Nitin Gadkari were also present at the launch event.

To commemorate the World Environment Day, the government is releasing the E-20 notification that will allow oil companies to sell 20% ethanol blended petrol from April 1, 2023, and BIS specifications for higher ethanol blends E12 and E15.

Every year on June 5, people around the world observe World Environment Day to raise awareness about the importance of nature and to inspire positive change towards the environment. The theme of this year's World Environment Day is 'Reimagine. Recreate. Restore' as 2021 marks the beginning of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. Pakistan is the global host for the day to highlight the importance of ecosystem restoration this year.