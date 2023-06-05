World Environment Day: US Presidential candidate Nikki Haley calls India ‘one of biggest polluters’, sparks row

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByManjiri Chitre
Jun 05, 2023 05:56 PM IST

Indian-origin US presidential candidate Nikki Haley sparked a row on social media after her controversial statement calling India “one of the biggest polluters”

Indian-origin US presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Monday sparked a row on social media after her controversial statement on World Environment Day calling India “one of the biggest polluters”. Taking to Twitter, Haley said, “If we want to be serious about saving the environment, we need to confront India and China. They are some of the biggest polluters.” This did not go well with the Indians as several Netizens attacked her on the social media platform.

Indian-origin US presidential candidate Nikki Haley(AP)

Contributor to the ‘AI book’ Shailendra Malik slammed Haley saying, “I am beginning to believe, Indians as CEOs of different American companies is a good thing but as politicians, they are the most useless of the personalities.”

“Their worldview & the need, to prove to everyone that they can be more American than the Americans or more British than the British, always force them to talk all nonsense about India without seeing the facts,” he added.

A user shared a graph of top carbon dioxide emitting countries (which shows the US as the highest) and said, “Look at your mirror first….”.

Another user asked, “Is she even serious?”

Giving her a “fact check”, a Netizen wrote: “Greenhouse emissions per capita - USA: 17.6 tonnes; India: 2.7 tonnes. The only thing you need to confront is reality.”

“MEA should officially condemn these hypocrites. The days r gone when anyone miscellaneous could say anything to India!”, said another.

