World Environment Day: Yogi plants sapling, leaders nationwide extend greetings

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday planted saplings at Gaushala of Gorakhnath temple complex in Gorakhpur. Extending his greetings, the UP CM urged people to be “determined to protect the environment.” “Wishing everyone a very Happy 'World Environment Day'! Come, let us today be determined to protect the environment for the benefit of all creation and all beings. Pave the way for world welfare by taking a vow to adopt a lifestyle friendly to nature,” Yogi Adityanath, who turns 50 on Sunday, wrote on Twitter.

President Ram Nath Kovind urged to “reaffirm” the “commitment to protecting our planet for future generations”. Taking to Twitter, he said, “On World Environment Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to protecting our planet for future generations by promoting sustainable development and responding to challenges of climate change. I urge all fellow citizens to do their part to make the planet cleaner and healthier.”

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked to “pledge to dedicate ourselves to the protection of Mother Nature”. “On World Environment Day, let us pledge to dedicate ourselves to the protection of Mother Nature. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure that we leave an even better planet for the coming generations,” he wrote.

Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal pledged to take “t least one small step” to protect the environment. “On the occasion of World Environment Day, let us all pledge to take at least one small step to protect our environment. Follow simple practices- no to single use plastic, conserve water, plant trees & choose public transport. There is only one Earth and we must protect it,” the chief minister wrote on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called to “protect and help restore” the planet Earth. “We have #OnlyOneEarth. Today and everyday, celebrate, protect and help restore our planet,” he wrote.

The World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5 in order to raise awareness about degrading environmental conditions and protection of the environment. Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), environmentalists encourage people to take positive actions and to help create a better future.

Being hosted by Sweden this year, the slogan for the World Environment day 2022 is “Only One Earth”. The theme is set to focus on “living sustainably in harmony with nature.”

