Home / India News / World Mental Health Day 2021: Mansukh Mandaviya appeals for end to 'stigma'
india news

World Mental Health Day 2021: Mansukh Mandaviya appeals for end to 'stigma'

Taking to Twitter, the Union health minister urged people in need to come forward and seek help.
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya (PTI)
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya (PTI)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 09:46 AM IST
Copy Link
By Hindustan Times | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, which is observed annually on October 10, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday called for an end to stigma associated with mental illness, urging people to show their support for the cause by wearing a green ribbon to create awareness about the issue.

Also Read | World Mental Health Day 2021: All about history, significance and theme for this year

“Positive mental health plays a crucial role in the well-being of an individual. On World Mental Health Day, let's pledge to end the stigma associated with mental illness. Wear a Green Ribbon to create awareness about mental health. I appeal people in need to come forward and seek help,” Mandaviya tweeted.

 

Globally, green ribbon is used as a symbol of mental health awareness. On Friday, Mandaviya launched a Green Ribbon initiative to actively address the issue of mental health in the country.

October 10 was first celebrated as World Mental Health Day in 1992 by the World Federation of Mental Health. The day is observed every year with a special theme, a practice which began in 1994, when it was held under the theme of “Improving the Quality of Mental Health Services throughout the World.” The themes for the next few years were as follows: “Women and Mental Health” (1996), “Children and Mental Health” (1997), “Mental Health and Human Rights” (1998), and “Mental Health and Ageing” (1999).

Celebrations in 2021 are taking place under the tagline “Mental Health in an Unequal World.” This is also the second straight year when the World Mental Health Day is taking place in the shadow of the global Covid-19 pandemic. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mansukh mandaviya world mental health day
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 10, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out