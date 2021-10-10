World Mental Health Day 2021: Mansukh Mandaviya appeals for end to 'stigma'

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, which is observed annually on October 10, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday called for an end to stigma associated with mental illness, urging people to show their support for the cause by wearing a green ribbon to create awareness about the issue.

“Positive mental health plays a crucial role in the well-being of an individual. On World Mental Health Day, let's pledge to end the stigma associated with mental illness. Wear a Green Ribbon to create awareness about mental health. I appeal people in need to come forward and seek help,” Mandaviya tweeted.

Globally, green ribbon is used as a symbol of mental health awareness. On Friday, Mandaviya launched a Green Ribbon initiative to actively address the issue of mental health in the country.

October 10 was first celebrated as World Mental Health Day in 1992 by the World Federation of Mental Health. The day is observed every year with a special theme, a practice which began in 1994, when it was held under the theme of “Improving the Quality of Mental Health Services throughout the World.” The themes for the next few years were as follows: “Women and Mental Health” (1996), “Children and Mental Health” (1997), “Mental Health and Human Rights” (1998), and “Mental Health and Ageing” (1999).

Celebrations in 2021 are taking place under the tagline “Mental Health in an Unequal World.” This is also the second straight year when the World Mental Health Day is taking place in the shadow of the global Covid-19 pandemic.