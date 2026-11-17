India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must shape the future of their region, as they have the strength and the resolve to ensure their future is determined by cooperation and not competition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday while pitching for enhanced cooperation between the two sides. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 23rd Asean-India Summit, in Manila, Philippines. (narendramodi.in)

Addressing the India-ASEAN Summit in the Philippines' capital, Manila, Modi emphasised that the world needs peace, stability and predictability after facing a series of crises in the past few years. He pointed to the extensive cooperation developed by India and ASEAN member states over the past 12 years, including quick-impact projects and skill-building scholarships. Follow live updates related to Asean Summit here.

"Now, together, we must shape the future of our region. India's commitment to ASEAN's unity and centrality in this partnership is and will remain steadfast," he said, speaking in Hindi at the meeting held on the margins of the ASEAN Summit.

"India and ASEAN together represent nearly a quarter of the world's population. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that our future is determined by cooperation, not competition. We have both the strength and the resolve. Together, we can make this region a symbol of peace and stability," he said, underscoring the need for peace, stability and predictability after a series of crises in recent years.