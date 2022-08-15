World Punjabi Organisation takes out candle-light march in Delhi

The World Punjabi Organisation headed by Vikramjit Singh Sahney, member of the Rajya Sabha, commemorated the 75th Partition Horrors Remembrance Day at India Gate on Sunday.

A candle-light march was taken out by prominent Punjabis, including MP Hansraj Hans, actor Divya Dutta, former MP Tarlochan Singh, KL Ganju, Justice Kuldeep Singh and HS Kohli, among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Its really tragic to remember that over 15 million Hindu, Sikhs and Muslims were displaced during Partition in 1947,” said Sahney. British officer Cyrill Radcliffe, who was given the responsibility of drawing the line, had never visited India before and had no idea on Indian sensitivities and just finished his job in three months.

According to him, the partition horrors Remembrance Day is a day to acknowledge the pain undergone by Indians specially Punjabis due to partition and it is a lesson for maintaining social harmony and sense of oneness which has to be practised and nurtured everyday.