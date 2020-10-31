Worried about girl child, Hyderabad couple sells newborn, arrested: Police

india

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 19:38 IST

The Rachakonda police in Hyderabad on Saturday arrested a couple who sold their male child for Rs one lakh to another childless couple even before the childbirth five months ago. The couple after two girls presumed that the third would be a girl as well and struck a deal.

The couple got to know later that the newborn was a male child and they then approached the police seeking their help in restoration of their infant boy. Inquiries revealed that the couple demanded an additional amount of Rs 4 lakh from the adoptive parents since the child was a baby boy.

“We have arrested the adoptive father and also the couple for selling the infant, besides another woman who brokered the deal. All the four accused were produced before the court and remanded in 14-day judicial custody,” Nacharam police inspector T Kiran Kumar told Hindustan Times.

According to police, Meena - a servant maid living at Nacharam along with her husband Venkatesh, a cab driver - gave birth to girls in her first two deliveries. While the first girl child died soon after delivery four years ago, the second girl is 18 months old.

“She became pregnant again last year and feared that she might give birth to a girl child again. So, when Meena was in her fourth month of pregnancy, the couple thought of selling the new-born baby to a childless couple. They contacted Janaki, a sanitary worker, who managed to find a couple – Rajesh and Nagina, who agreed to buy the infant soon after the birth,” the inspector said.

The deal was struck for Rs 1 lakh, which Rajesh had paid in instalments. “In May, Meena gave birth to a male child. But the mediator hoodwinked her saying it was again a girl child and that she had given the baby to Rajesh,” the police official said.

A few days ago, Meena came to know from some other source in the hospital that she had actually given birth to a male child. She and her husband went to Rajesh and demanded that they be given their male child back.

When Rajesh refused, the couple demanded that they be given at least another Rs 4 lakh as compensation. When he refused, the couple went to the Nacharam police station and sought police’s help to restore their child.

Police recovered the child from the adoptive parents and handed him to the childline authorities of state women development and child welfare department.