Friday, Sep 06, 2024
Wrestler Bajrang Punia appointed as working chairman of All India Kisan Congress

ByHT News Desk
Sep 06, 2024 10:30 PM IST

Hours after joining the Congress, Bajrang Punia was appointed the working chairman of All India Kisan Congress.

Hours after joining the Congress party, Olympian Bajrang Punia was appointed as the working chairman of the All India Kisan Congress on Friday.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia as he joins congress in the presence of K. C. Venugopal and Senior congress leaders from Haryana at AICC HQ, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, September 6, 2024. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Wrestler Bajrang Punia as he joins congress in the presence of K. C. Venugopal and Senior congress leaders from Haryana at AICC HQ, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, September 6, 2024. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

"Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Shri Bajrang Punia as the Working Chairman of All India Kisan Congress, with immediate effect," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in a press release.

Punia thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and KC Venugopal for “giving such big responsibility.”

“I will try to stand shoulder to shoulder with the farmers facing the crisis and become a partner in their struggle and work as a true soldier of the organization,” he posted on X in Hindi.

Also Read | Congress releases list of 31 candidates for Haryana elections; Vinesh Phogat fielded from Julana

Punia's appointment comes amid speculations about whether he would contest the Haryana assembly polls as Congress fielded Vinesh Phogat fielded from Julana.

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat were at the forefront of the wrestlers' protest against then Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023.

Punia said the Congress stood with them during their tough times.

"What the BJP IT Cell is saying today that we just wanted to do politics We had written to all women BJP MPs to stand with us but they didn't come. We are paying the price for raising our voices for women but now we know that the BJP stands with atrocities against women at Jantar Mantar and all other parties stand with us," he said.

"We will work hard to strengthen the Congress and the nation The day Vinesh qualified for the finals, the country was happy but the next day everyone was sad. At that time, one IT cell was celebrating," he said in a swipe at the BJP.


