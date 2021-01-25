Wrestler Virender Singh, Zoho founder, Bombay Jayashri among Padma Shri awardees

The Union home ministry on the eve of Republic Day announced the recipients for Padma awards. Padmi Shri has been awarded to 102 people from the fields of medicine, social work, sports, literature and education, trade, sports, public affairs and art.

Prominent names in the award list include wrestler Virender Singh who won a bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championship in 1992 at Cali. He also won a silver medal in Commonwealth Championship in 1995 and a Gold Medal in the South Asian Championship (SAF Games).

Jitender Singh 'Shunty' who was elected as the Member of Legislative Assembly from Shahdara from Bhartiya Janta Party in 2013 is also in the list of awardees. He is the founder of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal, an NGO that helps to cremate unclaimed bodies and immerse the ashes as guided by the Hindu and Sikh religion.

Check full list of Padma Shri awardees here

Industrialists conferred with Padma Shri include Rajnikant Devidas Shroff (UPL Ltd); Rajni Bector (Mrs Bector’s Food Company); P Subramanian (Shanthi Gears) and Sridhar Vembu (Zoho).

Sridhar Vembu is an Indian billionaire business magnate and the founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation. According to Forbes, he is the 59th richest Indian in the world with a net worth of US$2.5 billion as of 2020.

Rajni Bector of Mrs Bector Food Specialities, transformed a small ice cream shop she had opened in her backyard into one of the most well-known bakery brands in India. Mrs Bector Food Specialties on December 17 garnered 198 subscriptions to its initial public offering (IPO), generating bids worth ₹40,000 crore and a market value of ₹540 crore. Not just biscuits, Mrs Bector is also the supplier for fast food chains like Burger King and McDonald's.

"Bombay" Jayashri Ramnath is also in the list of Padma Shri awardees. She is an Indian musician who has sung in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi movies. Born into a family of musicians, Jayashri represents the fourth generation of music practitioners in her family. Trained by Lalgudi Jayaraman and T R Balamani, she is one of the most sought after Carnatic musicians today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON