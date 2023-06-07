Anurag Thakur shares main points discussed with wrestlers during 6-hour-long meet

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said the government will complete its investigation over allegations by wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by June 15 and file a chargesheet.Addressing the media after a six-hour-long meeting with protesting wrestlers, Thakur said"I had a long 6-hour discussion with the wrestlers. We have assured wrestlers that the probe will be completed by 15th June and chargesheets will be submitted. The election of WFI will be done by 30th June".“An Internal complaint committee of the Wrestling Federation will be constituted, headed by a woman. All FIRs against wrestlers should be taken back. Wrestlers also requested that Brij Bhushan Singh who has completed 3 terms and his associates should not be re-elected. Wrestlers will not hold any protest before 15th June”, the minister added.Earlier, the wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia had too spoken to the media after their meeting with Thakur, reiterating that the protest is not over yet.

Union minister Anurag Thakur.

“Government has assured us that police investigation will be completed before 15th June. We have requested that all FIRs against wrestlers should be taken back and he has agreed to it. If no action is taken by 15th June, we will continue our protest”, Punia had told reporters.The wrestlers' meeting with Thakur comes days after they met Union home minister Amit Shah. The grapplers reportedly reiterated the demand seeking arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Bajrang Punia had said he was told by Shah that investigation into charges against the BJP MP was underway.

