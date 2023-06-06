Home / India News / Bajrang Punia opens up days after wrestlers' meeting with Amit Shah

Bajrang Punia opens up days after wrestlers' meeting with Amit Shah

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash
Jun 06, 2023 05:46 PM IST

Bajrang Punia and other top protesting wrestlers had reportedly met Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday

Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who is among the wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has said the grapplers have no ‘setting’ with Union home minister Amit Shah and the protests will continue.

Punia told NDTV he and the fellow wrestlers were told by the government not to reveal to anyone about their meeting with Shah, but they themselves leaked it to the media.

Punia said the home minister told the wrestlers that the investigation was underway. The grappler reiterated that the protest has not died down and will continue.

Bajrang Punia said the wrestlers will not back down from the agitation just on the basis of government's assurances.(PTI file)
Bajrang Punia said the wrestlers will not back down from the agitation just on the basis of government's assurances.(PTI file)

On Saturday, the protesting wrestlers had met the home minister days after threatening to immerse their medals into Ganga in Haridwar. The meeting had lasted till midnight as the grapplers pressed for the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party MP.

ALSO READ: ‘Rumour’: Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia on reports of pulling out of protest

During the interview to NDTV, Punia said that the athletes are not satisfied with the response of the government, which is not agreeing to their demands. He asked Shah why Singh was not arrested and was shielded and asserted that the wrestlers will not back down on assurances of action.

According to Punia, the home minister assured them that they (government) were discussing it and will definitely take action. Punia recalled how the wrestlers had gone back in January on government's assurances and ‘were declared liars’.

When asked about the speculations about the fate of the protests after the wrestlers including him rejoined their Railways jobs, Punia said they took a leave from their jobs and reported back for one day to sign in after being evicted from Jantar Mantar protest site. He even said that the wrestlers are ready to quit their government jobs if it turns out to be an obstacle in the agitation.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
wrestlers protest bajrang punia amit shah brij bhushan sharan singh + 2 more
wrestlers protest bajrang punia amit shah brij bhushan sharan singh + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out