Hearing on cognisance of chargesheet against WFI chief Brij Bhushan shifted to July 7

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court will now on July 7, decide whether to take congnisance of chargesheet filed by Delhi Police against Wrestlers Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the alleged sexual harassment case against him, news agency PTI reported.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal, who was scheduled to pass the order on Saturday, noted the submission of the Delhi police that its probe is still in progress and a supplementary charge sheet is likely to be filed, PTI added.

"However, since FSL report and report on CDR (call detail record) is awaited it is likely to take time. Put up for consideration for July 7," the judge said.

Renowned Indian wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat held protests for 38 days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding Singh's arrest until the police detained them for violating law and order on May 28. They suspended their protest after union minister Anurag Thakur met these wrestlers and assured them that the charge sheet in the case would be filed by June 15.

"As per the talks held on June 7, the government has implemented our demands. The Delhi Police on June 15 had submitted the chargesheet after conducting probe into allegations of sexual harassment on basis of FIR filed by six women wrestlers. Now, the fight will continue in court and not on roads till justice is delivered," the wrestlers had tweeted.

The Delhi police had registered two cases against Singh after the intervention of the Supreme Court on April 28– one by six women wrestlers and another by a minor woman wrestler who later changed her statements.

The Delhi police had later filed a 552-page cancellation report in Delhi Patiala House Court in the case filed by the minor woman wrestler which is listed for hearing on July 5. The minor was among the women athletes who levelled charges against Singh, who headed WFI for 12 years.

According to deputy police commissioner Pranav Tayal, Singh was charged under sections 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), HT earlier reported.