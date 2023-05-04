Home / India News / ‘Credibility eroded when...’: Union min targets Kejriwal on backing wrestlers' stir

'Credibility eroded when...': Union min targets Kejriwal on backing wrestlers' stir

PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
May 04, 2023 05:06 PM IST

Kejriwal had visited the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar and appealed to people from all over the country to reach there to extend their support to the grapplers.

Union Minister and BJP leader Meenakashi Lekhi on Thursday said the credibility of the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar eroded after "discredited" politicians joined it.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture and BJP MP Meenakashi Lekhi addresses a press conference, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture and BJP MP Meenakashi Lekhi addresses a press conference, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

The wrestlers have levelled sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Saran Singh and have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding his arrest as well as ouster from the WFI post. Various political parties, including the Congress and AAP, have lent their support to the wrestlers.

Hours after a scuffle allegedly broke out between the wrestlers and some police personnel late on Wednesday night, Lekhi in a press conference said the Centre was dealing with the wrestlers' issue "very sensitively" and pointed out that the matter was in court.

"The government has a very sensitive approach towards the wrestlers and the women. We are very sensitive to this cause," said the minister. She added that two committees were formed, the case was before the Supreme Court and an investigation was also underway.

"We are doing everything that needs to be done as per the law of the country," the Union minister said.

Assailing the AAP and its supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Lekhi claimed that the credibility of the wrestlers' protest was being dented with "discredited" politicians reaching the dharna site.

"When people who are caught by the ED, who are involved in excise scam and facing heat over a 'Sheesh Mahal' of 45 crore reach there the credibility of the dharna gets dented."

Kejriwal had visited the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar and appealed to people from all over the country to reach there to extend their support to the grapplers.

Lekhi targeted Delhi chief minister Kejriwal, accusing him of committing "moral and legal wrongs" in the renovation of his official residence in Delhi. She alleged that Kejriwal arranged "seven-star facilities" for himself by spending 45 crore on the renovation of his residence during the Covid pandemic.

She alleged that Kejriwal's residence was renovated in violation of Delhi Master Plan 2021 which forbids any construction activities without prior approvals as it was a heritage area. The approval of the Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC) was also not sought, she claimed.

"What was the need to use marble on the floors or to install a toilet of 4 lakh if the roof of the house was leaking?" Lekhi asked referring to the AAP's defence that the renovation of the chief minister's residence was necessary as it was built in 1942 and there were incidents of pieces of its roof falling down.

Lekhi also alleged that the AAP leaders were trying to divert attention from Kejriwal's "Sheesh Mahal" by taking cover under wrestlers' protest.

"Politicisation of wrestlers protest with discredited people sitting there has an impact on it. The matter is in the court, action is underway and with these discredited people joining in what more can be said about it," she said.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal slammed the BJP over the alleged ruckus at Jantar Mantar in which police were involved, saying people of the country should uproot the saffron party from power.

He also alleged that the BJP was trying to run the system through "hooliganism".

jantar mantar union minister meenakshi lekhi arvind kejriwal + 2 more
