'Centre sought time till June 15...wrestlers' protest not over yet', says Sakshi Malik after meeting Anurag Thakur

ByHT News Desk
Jun 07, 2023 05:59 PM IST

'Centre sought time till June 15...wrestlers' protest not over yet', says Sakshi Malik after meeting Union minister Anurag Thakur

The Centre has sought time till June 15 for the investigations to conclude, but the wrestlers' protest is not over yet, grappler Sakshi Malik on Wednesday said. Malik's statement comes after she and her fellow wrestlers met Union minister Anurag Thakur. “We have been asked to suspend our protest till police completes its investigation by June 15”, she added.

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat address the media during their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on May 20.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia said,"We had a discussion on some issues. Police investigation should be completed by 15th June and the minister has requested us not to hold protests until then. He also said the security of female wrestlers will be taken care of. We have requested that all FIRs against wrestlers should be taken back and he has agreed to it".

HT News Desk

Topics
sakshi malik
