‘Vinesh & Sakshi Malik told us they were tortured’: DCW chief Swati Maliwal on scuffle

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal again reached Jantar Mantar to meet wrestlers hours after the scuffle broke out between them and the Delhi Police personnel last night.“I have come to meet the girls (wrestlers) again since it is my duty. Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat & Sakshi Malik told us they were being tortured, & there were police officers who were drunk & misbehaved with them. I am concerned for their safety. Why is Delhi Police protecting Brij Bhushan? Why is Delhi Police not arresting him?” Maliwal told reporters.ALSO READ: Delhi's Jantar Mantar turned into fortress amid wrestlers call to farmers | Top 10She even posted a video of on her Twitter account, claiming she was not allowed to meet the wrestlers by the police. Last night, Maliwal had claimed she was forcefully arrested by the Delhi Police after she reached Jantar Mantar on hearing about the scuffle which had erupted at the protest venue.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal.(Twitter/ANI)

A massive political slugfest has erupted after a late-night scuffle erupted between the police and protesting wrestlers yesterday. The wrestlers alleged they were manhandled by police personnel who misbehaved with them and abused women wrestlers."Did we win medals for the country to see this day? We have not even eaten our food. Does every man have a right to abuse women? These police men are holding guns, they can kill us," wrestler Vinesh Phogat said as she broke down in front of the camera.The Congress has hit out at Union home minister Amit Shah and the Delhi Police over the incident. “These are the daughters of our country, safeguarded the country's honour and won us many medals. Today the police of Home Minister Amit Shah are misbehaving with them”, the grand old party said while tweeting a video of Olympian Sakshi Malik consoling Vinesh Phogat.

The wrestlers are sitting on protest from April 23, demanding arrest of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleging that he has sexually harassed seven female grapplers, including one minor.

