Home / India News / Writer prompting endangered language among Padma awardees
Writer prompting endangered language among Padma awardees

He has prompted the endangered language Karbi and the region's literature and culture besides also serving as the Joint Secretary of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council
Published on Jan 27, 2022 09:29 AM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

NEW DELHI: Among this year’s Padma awardees included a poet-author from Assam, a tribal social worker based in Gujarat, and an Indian-born Mexican scientist. Dhaneswar Engti, the poet-author from Assam’s Karbi Anglong was conferred with the Padma Shri for literature and education. He has prompted the endangered language Karbi and the region’s literature and culture. Engti has authored 19 books and written 100 songs in the language. He has also been the Joint Secretary of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai, the tribal social worker from Gujarat’s Tapi, has been recognised for grassroots level work for improvement in sanitation facilities and awarded Padma Shri. She is credited with transforming nine villages into open-defecation-free ones.

Sanjaya Rajaram, the Indian-born Mexican agricultural scientist, was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan for his work on wheat. He developed 480 high-yielding and disease-resistant varieties of wheat which increased global production by 20 crore tonnes across 51 countries. Rajaram trained and mentored over 700 scientists from developing countries.

Social worker KV Rabiya from Kerala was also conferred with the Padma Shri for her social work. Despite being affected by polio at 12 and later cancer and being paralysed neck below, Rabiya founded six schools for differently-abled. She has trained and empowered over 250 women.

S Damodaran, a social worker from Tamil Nadu, received the Padma Shri for ensuring safe sanitation in rural areas. His organisation, Gramalaya, introduced the concept of community-managed Pay and Use Toilet systems for the underprivileged.

