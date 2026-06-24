Wrong turn makes Air India, IndiGo planes come face to face at Ahmedabad airport taxiway

An Air India and an IndiGo aircrafts came face to face on the taxiway at the Ahmedabad airport on Wednesday evening.

An IndiGo aircraft and an Air India flight came face to face at the taxiway at Ahmedabad airport.(Bloomberg)

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The incident happened at around 8 pm on Wednesday, when the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Air India plane was instructed to taxi to Stand 34L via taxiways C and G, sources told HT.

The Air India aircraft took a wrong turn and came face to face Ahmedabad-Mumbai IndiGo flight. However, there was a considerable distance between the two aircraft at the taxiway.

The IndiGo flight was instructed to give way to the Air India aircraft.

Air India, in a statement, said its flight, AI2493, inadvertently took a wrong turn during taxiing, adding there was no compromise on the safety of passengers and crew.

“We are aware of an incident where our flight AI2493 operating from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on 24 June after landing inadvertently took a wrong turn during taxiing. There was no compromise on the safety of passengers and crew,” the airline said.

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{{^usCountry}} It added that the aircraft was towed back to the parking bay and an investigation has been initiated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It added that the aircraft was towed back to the parking bay and an investigation has been initiated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An IndiGo spokesperson said, “IndiGo flight 6E 5160, scheduled to operate from Ahmedabad to Mumbai on 24 June 2026, was briefly delayed while taxiing out for departure after an aircraft of another airline inadvertently took an incorrect turn and came in the way of our aircraft. Both aircraft came to a halt at a safe distance from each other.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An IndiGo spokesperson said, “IndiGo flight 6E 5160, scheduled to operate from Ahmedabad to Mumbai on 24 June 2026, was briefly delayed while taxiing out for departure after an aircraft of another airline inadvertently took an incorrect turn and came in the way of our aircraft. Both aircraft came to a halt at a safe distance from each other.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The other aircraft was subsequently towed away and our flight departed and landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities were immediately informed. As always, the safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft remain our topmost priorities.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The other aircraft was subsequently towed away and our flight departed and landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities were immediately informed. As always, the safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft remain our topmost priorities.” {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha LM Tripathi ...Read More Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling. Read Less

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