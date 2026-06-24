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Wrong turn makes Air India, IndiGo planes come face to face at Ahmedabad airport taxiway

The incident happened at the Ahmedabad airport taxiway at around 8 pm when the Air India plane took a wrong turn, sources told HT.

Updated on: Jun 24, 2026 11:23 pm IST
By Neha LM Tripathi
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An Air India and an IndiGo aircrafts came face to face on the taxiway at the Ahmedabad airport on Wednesday evening.

An IndiGo aircraft and an Air India flight came face to face at the taxiway at Ahmedabad airport.(Bloomberg)

The incident happened at around 8 pm on Wednesday, when the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Air India plane was instructed to taxi to Stand 34L via taxiways C and G, sources told HT.

The Air India aircraft took a wrong turn and came face to face Ahmedabad-Mumbai IndiGo flight. However, there was a considerable distance between the two aircraft at the taxiway.

The IndiGo flight was instructed to give way to the Air India aircraft.

Air India, in a statement, said its flight, AI2493, inadvertently took a wrong turn during taxiing, adding there was no compromise on the safety of passengers and crew.

“We are aware of an incident where our flight AI2493 operating from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on 24 June after landing inadvertently took a wrong turn during taxiing. There was no compromise on the safety of passengers and crew,” the airline said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha LM Tripathi

Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Who was Ketan Agarwal & Who is Siya Goyal? Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Who was Ketan Agarwal & Who is Siya Goyal? Hindustan Times and more across India.
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