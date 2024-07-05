WW2-era bomb found in Bengal village disposed of by Air Force

Kolkata: Indian Air Force officials on Friday disposed of a World War 2-era bomb through a controlled explosion at Bhulanpur village in West Bengal’s Jhargram district, police said. Air Force officials on Friday disposed of a World War2-era bomb through controlled explosion in Bengal’s Jhargram district (Video screengrab)

The bomb was found by the villagers on June 29 when they were digging a field. The district administration initially informed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), but its bomb disposal squad said after inspection that the device should be handled by military personnel.

“The state government officially approached the Indian Air Force, and their experts arrived from the Kalaikunda air base in West Midnapore district. They stacked around 1000 sandbags in rows around the bomb to create a buffer wall. All houses in the area were vacated before the explosion as a safety measure,” a police official said on condition of anonymity.

Sharing an image of the operation on X, chief minister Mamata Banerjee wrote, “The bomb was safely and successfully defused. I thank everyone involved for the good work done.”

“This is not the first time that WW2-era bombs have been found in this region. A few were found in the 1990s,” a district official said.

Located in the Gopiballavpur community block of Jhargram district, Bhulanpur village stands by the Subarnarekha river.