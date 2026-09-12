Xi Jinping's car arrives in Delhi under black covers. What we know about the 'secret' Hongqi N701

Chinese President Xi Jinping's arrival in Delhi for the BRICS summit has brought an unusual sight to the capital’s roads: vehicles from his official convoy being transported under heavy black covers before the Chinese leader himself arrived in the city.

Images and videos of Xi Jinping convoy's wrapped cars have gone viral on social media. (X/@desieco7)

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Images and videos of the wrapped cars have gone viral on social media, prompting curiosity over what exactly was being moved under the covers and why the vehicles were being kept out of sight.

At the centre of the intrigue is the Hongqi N701, the highly secretive, heavily armoured limousine used by Xi. The Chinese president’s official vehicles are understood to have been transported to India ahead of his arrival, as is common with specially protected state cars during overseas visits.

Why was Xi's car covered?

Covering official vehicles during overseas visits is largely a matter of protection, logistics and security. Presidential cars are often shipped separately and can reach the host country before the visiting leader.

Heavy-duty covers or tarpaulins are typically used while the vehicles are unloaded from cargo aircraft, moved through airport premises or transported on flatbed carriers. Besides shielding the cars from dust, rain, sunlight and accidental damage, the covers help keep them in pristine condition until they are needed.

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{{^usCountry}} For highly secure state vehicles, keeping them covered during transit can also limit unnecessary exposure, photographs or scrutiny before they are put into service. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For highly secure state vehicles, keeping them covered during transit can also limit unnecessary exposure, photographs or scrutiny before they are put into service. {{/usCountry}}

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So, the black covering seen in Delhi predates Xi’s arrival and is best understood as part of the transportation and protection arrangements for his official vehicles, rather than a reaction to anything that happened after he landed.

Still, the sight has naturally fuelled curiosity because the vehicle underneath is no ordinary presidential limousine.

The mystery limousine: Hongqi N701

Xi’s primary presidential vehicle is the Hongqi N701, a bespoke limousine produced by Chinese luxury marque Hongqi, whose name translates to “Red Flag”.

The N701 is not an ordinary luxury sedan available to the public. It is understood to have been developed specifically for China’s top leadership, with its detailed specifications kept under wraps.

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According to reports, the limousine is around 5.5 metres long — roughly 18 feet — giving it a huge road presence. Its design features the imposing grille and red-flag emblem associated with Hongqi.

The car is heavily armoured and is believed to feature bullet-resistant glass, reinforced bodywork and specially protected wheels and tyres. Some reports have attributed protection against explosive threats and chemical attacks to the vehicle, although many of these details have never been officially confirmed by Hongqi.

Reports have also said the N701 is powered by a 6.0-litre V12 engine producing around 408 horsepower. The exact specifications, however, remain officially undisclosed.

That secrecy is part of what makes the vehicle so fascinating to car enthusiasts and security watchers.

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Xi has taken the N701 abroad before

The Delhi appearance is not the first overseas outing for the N701.

The limousine has previously been seen accompanying Xi on foreign trips, including visits to Russia, the US, Hong Kong and Egypt. Its appearances abroad have repeatedly attracted attention because of its imposing design and the limited information available about its armour and other security features.

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The vehicle also represents the Chinese leadership’s preference for using a domestically produced limousine for the president rather than relying on a foreign luxury marque.

Hongqi, established in 1958, has a long association with China’s political leadership. While it has since evolved into a broader luxury automobile brand, its state connection remains particularly prominent.

Not the only presidential 'fortress' in Delhi

Xi’s Hongqi is not the only heavily armoured presidential limousine to arrive in the Indian capital for the BRICS summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has brought his Aurus Senat, another bespoke state limousine designed to provide extensive protection to its occupants.

An Aurus Senat limousine carrying Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Aurus has also attracted considerable attention during Putin’s India visits. During his latest visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled with Putin in the Russian president’s armoured limousine.

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