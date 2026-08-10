XUV rams three two-wheelers, kills retired army jawan in Hyderabad

A 47-year-old retired Army jawan was killed and two others were injured after an unidentified XUV allegedly rammed into three two-wheelers in the Hydershakote area of Rangareddy district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Police said the deceased, identified as Ravinder, was riding his motorcycle when the vehicle allegedly struck him. (Sakib Ali/Image for representation)

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The accident took place at around 5:30 am near Hydershakote, which falls under the jurisdiction of Narsingi Police Station.

According to a Narsingi police official, the XUV allegedly collided with three two-wheelers before fleeing the spot.

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About the accident

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{{^usCountry}} "Today in the early morning hours around 5:30 AM, an XUV car rammed into three two-wheelers near Hydershakote. Two people were injured, and a retired Army jawan named Ravinder, aged 47, died. He was riding a bike. The car hit the vehicles and fled from the spot," the police official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Today in the early morning hours around 5:30 AM, an XUV car rammed into three two-wheelers near Hydershakote. Two people were injured, and a retired Army jawan named Ravinder, aged 47, died. He was riding a bike. The car hit the vehicles and fled from the spot," the police official said. {{/usCountry}}

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The injured victims were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Their condition was not immediately available.

Police said the deceased, identified as Ravinder, was riding his motorcycle when the vehicle allegedly struck him.

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Police working on catching the culprit

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Following the incident, police launched an investigation to identify the vehicle and trace the driver who fled the scene.

"We will register a case and investigate the matter," the police official said.

Police teams are expected to examine CCTV footage from the surrounding area and other available evidence to establish the sequence of events and identify the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

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Growing concerns over road safety in Hyderabad

The incident highlights continuing concerns over road safety and hit-and-run accidents in Hyderabad and its rapidly expanding outskirts. Early-morning traffic on roads connecting residential areas and major arterial routes can pose additional risks when vehicles are driven at high speed or when visibility is reduced.

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The police are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision, while efforts are underway to trace the unidentified XUV and its driver. Further details are awaited.

(ANI)