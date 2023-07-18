Rising Yamuna reaches walls of Taj Mahal for 1st time in 45 years

After wreaking havoc in Delhi, the Yamuna River rose to 495.8 feet in Agra, breaching the 'low flood level' mark and reaching the walls of the iconic Taj Mahal on Monday, a sight unseen for 45 years.

Waters of Yamuna can be seen submerging a garden located behind Taj Mahal.(Twitter)

As per the visuals shared on social media, the waters of Yamuna can be seen submerging a garden located behind the majestic monument. The last time the Yamuna approached the world heritage site was during the floods of 1978. The water level had surpassed the 'low-flood level' at 495 feet, reaching 497.9 feet.

However, Prince Vajpayee, conservation assistant at Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) attributed the resilience of the Taj to its ingenious design, emphasizing that the main mausoleum was created to withstand floods. While speaking to Economic Times, he said, “The monument was meticulously planned to ensure water could not enter the main structure, even during high floods.”

As a precautionary measure, the officials have set up barricades on the river ghats from Kailash Temple in Sikandra till the Dusshera Ghat near the Taj Mahal to avoid floods.

Officials stepped up relief preparedness amid the flood-like situation in Agra. As the river started swelling, it inundated nearby roads and a crematorium in Tajganj and touched the wall of the Itmad-ud-daulah monument. The Yamuna Kinara Road leading to the Taj Mahal also got waterlogged due to backflow from drains falling into the flooded river, PTI reported.

"The water level in Yamuna was 495.8 feet by 4 pm on Sunday. The low-flood level of this river in Agra is 495 feet. The medium flood level here is at 499 feet and high flood level at 508 feet," Yashvardhan Srivastav, ADM (Finance and Revenue) told PTI.

"We are prepared to tackle a flood-like situation if it arises. Posts have been created and boatmen and divers are on alert. Locals in low-lying areas have been advised to remain alert," he added.

According to the official, the rise in the Yamuna level was caused by the release of water from two barrages in the last 24 hours - 1,06,473 cusec water from the Okhla Barrage and 1,24,302 cusec water from the Gokul Barrage in Mathura, where all seven gates have been opened.

However, the rising water levels have also highlighted the ongoing issue of pollution in the Yamuna river. The polluted waters have been identified as a significant threat to the Taj Mahal, contributing to its discoloration and decay.