Home / India News / Yasin Malik, lodged in Delhi's Tihar, discontinues hunger strike after 10 days

Yasin Malik, lodged in Delhi's Tihar, discontinues hunger strike after 10 days

india news
Published on Aug 02, 2022 08:38 AM IST
Yasin Malik, the head of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), had announced hunger strike last month. 
JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik has been given two life sentences apart from 10 years rigorous imprisonment in 10 offences and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh penalty. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik has been given two life sentences apart from 10 years rigorous imprisonment in 10 offences and 10 lakh penalty. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Prawesh Lama | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik discontinued his hunger strike on Monday about 10 days after it was launched. The head of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) had announced the hunger strike when he was refused the permission to appear physically in in a terror case in Jammu in which he is an accused. After he was told that his demands were conveyed to the officials concerned, he said was "deferring the strike" by about two months.

"Convict Yasin Malik who was on hunger strike in Tihar Jail since 22.7.22 has today (1.8.22) evening discontinued his fasting on the request of DG Prisons. The DG conveyed to him that the demands raised by him have been sent to concerned authorities and he will be informed of the decision on the same. Yasin Malik said that he is deferring his hunger strike for a period of two months," said the jail officers in a statement.

Last week, he was admitted to central Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia when his fast entered the fifth day. He returned to the Tihar prison on July 29.

On July 13, when he had appeared before a special court in Jammu through video conference, he had said he wrote to the government for a physical appearance before the special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court, in the case related to the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of former home minister and J&K chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, in December 1989.

He had appeared in connection with the case pertaining to the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) officials in 1990.

The JKLF head was lodged alone in a high-risk cell in Tihar’s jail number 7 after being sentenced for life in a terror case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
yasin malik tihar jail delhi police + 1 more
yasin malik tihar jail delhi police
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out