Home / India News / Yasin Malik sentenced to life imprisonment under these charges
india news

Yasin Malik sentenced to life imprisonment under these charges

The case against Yasin Malik pertained to the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed and other separatist leaders’ conspiracy to raise, receive and collect funds domestically and from abroad for the separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
Police escort Yasin Malik (C) to the Patiala House Court in New Delhi.(AFP)
Updated on May 25, 2022 07:11 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Kashmiri separatist leader and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik in a terror funding case. Malik had pleaded guilty in the case and did not contest the charges against him. Special NIA judge Praveen Singh pronounced the order who clarified that the sentence will run concurrently.

Singh had on May 19 convicted Malik of offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and for offences of conspiracy and sedition under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after he pleaded guilty in the case. Detailed order copy is awaited.

Malik has been sentenced as follows:

- Section 120B of IPC: Imprisonment of 10 years and 10,000 fine

- Section 121 of IPC: Life imprisonment

- Section 121A of IPC: Imprisonment of 10 years and 10,000 fine

- Section 18 of UAPA: Imprisonment of 10 years and 10,000 fine

- Section 20 of UAPA: Imprisonment of 10 years and 10,000 fine

- Section 38 and 39 of UAPA: Imprisonment of 5 years and 5,000 fine

- Section 17 of UAPA: Life imprisonment fine 10 lakh

- Section 13 of UAPA-Imprisonment of 5 years

- Section 15 of UAPA: Imprisonment of 10 years

Malik faced charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Indian Penal Code sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition). Malik on May 10 pleaded guilty to all charges after they were framed in March. He told the court he would not challenge any of the charges.

The case against Malik pertained to the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed and other separatist leaders’ conspiracy to raise, receive and collect funds domestically and from abroad for the separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said its probe into the case established Malik was involved in terror activities and issued calls for protests, roadblocks, and other disruptive activities to push the society into chaos and lawlessness. In 2017, NIA registered the case and has since filed a charge sheet against over a dozen people.

