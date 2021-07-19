Yediyurappa’s call for key meet fans speculation

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s call for a legislative party meeting on July 26 has fuelled fresh speculations within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over his possible resignation even though the 78-year-old on Saturday clarified that there was no change of guard in the state.

While a section of party leaders claimed that his replacement is imminent, others believe that a Cabinet reshuffle is likely on the cards and may take place during the meeting next week.

“As far as we are concerned, the legislative party meeting is about a possible Cabinet shuffle and not a change of guard,” a party legislator from Bengaluru said, wishing not to be named.

However, a legislator associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a faction of the BJP, said there are clear indications that Yediyurappa will be handing over the charge.

“You can’t expect the party of Yediyurappa ji to reveal the details of the meetings with the Prime Minister to the media. But the fact is that there is a consensus between the party leadership and Yediyurappa to do what is required for the long-term success of the party. You will know the details soon,” the legislator said, preferring anonymity.

The chief minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during his two-day visit to the national capital.

On reports suggesting his removal, he told reporters: “No, not at all... There is no truth in the rumours.” He added that “not a single word” was discussed on the issue by him or central party leaders.

The chief minister also met BJP chief J P Nadda and said he was asked to strengthen the party ahead of the 2023 elections. He added that he would return to Delhi to discuss various developmental issues early next month.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar claimed that several MLAs and workers belonging to the Lingayat community are ready to join the Congress.

Speaking to reporters at Kalaburagi Airport on Saturday, Shivakumar said former ministers M B Patil and Eshwar Khandre among others have already begun discussions in this regard.