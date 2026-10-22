Yemen's Houthis say they are rescuing 14 Indians from boat attacked by Saudi in Red Sea

Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Thursday said they were trying to rescue 14 Indians aboard a boat that came under attack near Jabal Zuqar island in the Red Sea. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the boat was attacked near the island, close to the Bab el-Mandeb strait, a key global shipping route, Reuters reported.

14 Indians on boat attacked near Red Sea island, Houthis claim rescue effort. (ANI/Representative)

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He blamed Saudi Arabia for the attack.

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This comes amid fresh Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. Two people were killed, including one Indian national, and eight were injured, including two Indians, HT reported earlier.

Deep Dive What happened to the 14 Indians aboard the boat attacked near Jabal Zuqar? Yemen’s Houthis said they were trying to rescue the 14 Indians after the boat came under attack near Jabal Zuqar island in the Red Sea. Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree blamed Saudi Arabia for the attack. Where was the boat carrying the 14 Indians attacked? The attack was reported near Jabal Zuqar island in the Red Sea, close to the Bab el-Mandeb strait. The strait is described as a key global shipping route. How has India responded to attacks affecting Indians in Saudi Arabia? India condemned attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and expressed solidarity with the kingdom. The Indian embassy in Riyadh said it was in contact with Saudi authorities and assisting affected Indian nationals.

ALSO READ | ‘Unacceptable’: India slams Houthi strikes in Saudi Arabia, moves to help stranded pilgrims

Saudi Aramco asks staff to evacuate headquarters

Saudi state oil giant Aramco has asked employees to evacuate its headquarters in Dhahran and work remotely, six people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The reason for the evacuation remains unclear.

This follows a series of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, targeting energy infrastructure and airports. Houthi spokesperson Saree said the group launched attacks on Aramco facilities in the Red Sea city of Yanbu and the Saudi defence ministry in Riyadh. Saudi authorities have not confirmed the claims.

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{{^usCountry}} The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted drones over Riyadh and Medina on Thursday. India condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted drones over Riyadh and Medina on Thursday. India condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia {{/usCountry}}

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India on Thursday condemned the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and expressed solidarity with the kingdom.

ALSO READ | Indian national among 2 killed in attack on Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd airport

“We strongly condemn the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oilfield in the Eastern Province on October 21,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

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The ministry described the attacks as “completely unacceptable” and called for them to stop immediately. It also expressed condolences to the family of the Indian national killed in Dammam and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

The Indian embassy in Riyadh is in touch with Saudi authorities and providing assistance to affected Indian nationals.

India working to bring back stranded pilgrims

India is also working with airlines and tour operators to facilitate the return of pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia after Indian carriers suspended flights amid the escalation in hostilities.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said around 3,000 stranded Indian pilgrims had returned to India on available flights over the previous week. More than 10,000 other pilgrims had also returned during the same period.

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ALSO READ | Brent crude oil hits highest since May as Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia fuel global oil supply fears

“Arrangements are being discussed to facilitate the return of other Umrah pilgrims at the earliest,” Jaiswal said.

He added that Indian missions in Riyadh and Jeddah, with the support of community volunteers, were providing assistance to the pilgrims.

Oil prices rise amid fears of supply disruption

The escalating conflict has unsettled energy markets, with Brent crude futures rising to $111.88 a barrel on Thursday after touching $112.55 earlier in the session, their highest level since May 18.

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Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index fell 2.5% on Thursday following reports of the evacuation at Aramco’s headquarters, according to LSEG data.

The renewed fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis has ended a United Nations-brokered truce that largely halted cross-border attacks in 2022.