Indian national among 2 killed in attack on Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd airport

Two people were killed, including an Indian national, in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia's eastern oil city of Dammam, the country's general authority of civil aviation said on Thursday, as strikes by Yemen's Houthis intensify. The other victim was a Saudi citizen, the authority confirmed. Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis had earlier attacked the King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 8. (Social Media via REUTERS/File Photo) Eight others were injured, including nationals of India, Yemen and Bangladesh, as well as a Saudi resident of Bangladeshi nationality. The Indian embassy in Riyadh said it was gathering more information about the incident and reaching out to the affected families. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and we wish speedy recovery of the injured,” it said in a statement posted on X.

Saudi's King Fahd airport attacked Authorities were assessing the damage caused by the attack, the Saudi civil aviation authority said. Airport operations had resumed, and air traffic was back to normal.

Saudi Arabia has come under near-daily attacks by Iran-backed Houthi forces this month, including a strike on Riyadh's international airport that was the kingdom's deadliest in years. On Wednesday, the Saudi energy ministry said falling debris from the successful interception of a drone targeting an oil facility had killed 2 people and injured 2 others. US issues travel alert, India urges nationals to take precautions The US ordered non-essential embassy staff and their families to leave Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the state department said. "Iranian-supported Houthis have increasingly engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions," state department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a social media post explaining the decision. On Sunday, the Indian embassy had urged Indian nationals to follow the latest safety instructions issued by Saudi authorities for people who receive emergency alerts. The guidelines, shared on social media, advise people to stay calm, follow official instructions and move immediately to the nearest safe place inside a building. People have also been told to remain inside their homes or buildings until it is safe to leave.