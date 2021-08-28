Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Yet to establish if J’khand judge’s death due to conspiracy: CBI to HC
india news

Yet to establish if J’khand judge’s death due to conspiracy: CBI to HC

The central agency on Friday submitted its weekly report before the Jharkhand high court’s division bench of chief justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and justice Sujit Narayan Prasad
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:53 AM IST
File photo of Additional Judge Uttam Anand who died after being hit by a three-wheeler, in Dhanbad. (ANI)

RANCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the death of Dhanbad additional judge Uttam Anand, informed the Jharkhand high court on Friday that it is still investigating if the accident that caused the death of the judge was a case of routine accident or part of a conspiracy.

The central agency on Friday submitted its weekly report before the high court’s division bench of chief justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and justice Sujit Narayan Prasad.

People aware of the matter said that CBI informed the court that based on its investigation, while accident caused the judge’s death, it is yet to establish whether it was done as part of some conspiracy.

CBI also informed the court that it was going to conduct Narco test of the two arrested accused---Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma---to get behind the truth. The court directed the central agency to ensure proper security of the two accused, and if required use air travel for their transport, the people said.

Both the Supreme Court and the Jharkhand high court have taken suo motu cognisance of the incident that took place on July 28, when the judge, who was out on his morning walk, was hit by a vehicle near Randhir Verma square in Dhanbad.

RELATED STORIES

The apex court directed CBI, which took over the case from the SIT formed by the Jharkhand police, to file a status report every week with the high court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ED accuses TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, senior scribe of money laundering

Expedite matters related to aviation infrastructure: Scindia to five CMs

India administers record 10 million vaccine doses in a day

Dhanbad judge death: CBI yet to zero in on reason behind accident
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP